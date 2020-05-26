Saugerties woman crashes into house on Market Street

Saugerties police responded to a personal injury car crash today at 12:39 p.m. The investigation revealed that when 86-year-old Joan Robinson of Saugerties was leaving the drive-thru at the Sawyer Bank on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties, she accelerated and lost control of her 2006 Ford Fusion, which traveled across the road into a house at 88 Market Street.

According to police chief Joseph Sinagra, Robinson’s vehicle and the structure sustained damaged in the collision. Robinson was treated at the scene by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and transported to the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston for further evaluation.

The Saugerties Fire Department and building inspector assisted at the scene.