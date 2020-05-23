Mid-Hudson region slated to re-open

Statement from County Executive Pat Ryan:

“The news from Governor Andrew Cuomo [during his daily press briefing] about the Mid-Hudson Region being eligible for Phase 1 re-opening on Tuesday, May 26 is very encouraging,” said Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. “We have been preparing for this moment for several weeks now, and I am confident that if we all work together we can and will re-open safely. We have held four Small Business Virtual Town Halls with hundreds of Ulster County businesses and our Department of Economic Development has been working non-stop to help our business owners by providing them the tools needed to open their doors in a safe and prudent manner. While this is welcome news from New York State, it is now even more important that we all do our part to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash our hands. Every single resident has a role to play in making sure we re-open responsibly and safely.”

All businesses in New York State will be required to develop their own safety plans before reopening, in alignment with Governor Cuomo’s NY Forward Plan.

Phase One:

· Construction

· Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

· Retail – (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)

· Manufacturing

· Wholesale Trade

There are currently 1,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 72 fatalities in Ulster County.

For additional information about COVID-19 visit: https://ulstercountyny.gov/coronavirus