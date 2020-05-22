Saugerties water quality and hydrant flushing

Water quality report

The 2019 Village of Saugerties Annual Drinking Water Quality Report is available for review, both in print from the village office and on the website at the bottom of this page.

Hydrant flushing in Saugerties

The Village of Saugerties water department, working with the town water department, will begin to flush hydrants and blow-offs. This may result in discolored water.

The work will continue throughout the weeks starting in June with most of the work being done during evening hours. If you have a problem, call the town at 246-8671 or the village at 246-2321, extension 5 depending on your provider.