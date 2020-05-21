Gardiner cancels summer rec program

Gardiner has cancelled its 2020 summer recreation program.

In a press release town officials said that “We know how much parents and kids alike have grown to depend on the six-week program for entertainment, arts, learning activities and summer fun,” town officials said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to the kids who look forward to spending time with their friends and counselors at camp every year and will be unable to enjoy memories from a 2020 recreation program.”

The town said that summer camps with children and counselors could not properly maintain the social distancing necessary to keep everyone safe.