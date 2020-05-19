Mohonk Preserve to reopen most trails tomorrow

Mohonk Preserve, which has been closed since March 23, will reopen most trailheads beginning tomorrow morning.

Reopening on Wednesday, May 20 are: West Trapps, East Trapps Connector, Spring Farm, and Upper Duck Pond trailheads, as well as the Visitor Center. The Coxing Trailhead remains closed. Mountain climbing and bouldering won’t be permitted at this phase and horse trailer parking won’t be allowed due to limited parking (around 50 percent capacity, depending on the lot). Some parts of the preserve, such as Split Rock, won’t be open, but most trails will be, according to Mohonk Preserve Communication Director Gretchen Reed.

The following rules/protocols will be in effect:

Visitors are required to wear face coverings upon entry and to have masks ready for times when social-distancing isn’t possible. Though wearing a mask isn’t required for the entire time one is in the Preserve, Reed said it’s recommended because it’s not always possible to know when you’ll pass close by someone else.

Visitors are required to maintain at least a six-foot distance from others.

No congregating or large groups.

Permitted activities include walking, hiking, running, and cycling.

Touchless transactions with credit or debit cards will be offered

There are limited restroom facilities – please plan accordingly.

The Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends with reduced parking capacity.

Other trailheads will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for members and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for day-use visitors.

Trailhead parking is limited, and lots will be closed and gated at 7 p.m.

Parking at the West Trapps, Spring Farm and Testimonial Gateway trailhead will be members-only from 7-9 a.m. through June 29. Also, due to the temporary closure, the preserve is extending memberships with an expiration date after March 2020 by two months.

Advertisement

“The preserve is very grateful to our members and the local community for their support during this difficult time and we look forward to welcoming everyone back onto the land beginning on Wednesday, May 20,” said Kevin Case, Mohonk Preserve President and CEO.