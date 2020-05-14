Love flies to hospitals

New Paltz artist Ryan Cronin’s #lovecanfly campaign honors essential workers across the globe by sharing his creation, “Love Can Fly” in partnership with #foundersgive, an initiative. Since March, #Foundersgive says it has delivered over a million products to help to feed 38 New York City hospitals.

To support the work, Cronin is offering the original piece of art and a line of merchandise featuring Love Can Fly, for purchase via his website, with a portion of the sales going directly to #foundersgive.

In support of healthcare workers in our area, Cronin will be donating 1500 pins to healthcare workers at Northern Dutchess and Vassar hospitals thanks to a gift by O’Connor and Partners of Kingston.

Cronin believes art is a connector. This concept has been the driving force behind his work. He recently installed the original piece of art on Main Street in New Paltz to share with the community as a symbol of love. Cronin also believes in making his work accessible to everyone and he is making the visual available to download via his website to use as the backdrop for virtual meetings, social media profile pics or to hang in a window as a symbol of unity, hope and love. For additional information, visit www.cronartusa.com.