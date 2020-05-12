Saugerties plans vehicle parades to honor frontline workers, high-school athletes

The Town of Saugerties will hold two vehicle parades, one to honor healthcare and essential workers and the other for high school athletes who didn’t get to play this season.

The first parade will honor healthcare and essential heroes on Friday, May 22 at 8:20 p.m. A second vehicle parade is planned for Saturday, May 23, 8:20 p.m. for the Saugerties High School (SHS) spring sports teams, especially the seniors, who never got the opportunity to play a game or match in their final year of high school.

Both parades will form and drive-off from the Cantine Veterans Sports Complex in Saugerties, south onto Washington Avenue to Main Street, north onto Market Street and back into the complex.

“If you live or have a business on the parade route, please cheer on our healthcare and essential heroes from your porches, windows, front lawns,” said superintendent of parks and recreation Greg Chorvas, “Likewise, for the Saturday evening parade for the SHS sports teams. Come up with something innovated, something special that will show all our heroes they are truly appreciated and how much we rely on them.”

Chorvas encourages participants to be part of the vehicle parade both evenings or to cheer them on as the vehicle parade passes. “Decorate your vehicles, your yards, your houses, your businesses,” he said. “Let’s have fun with this during these unprecedented, troubling and very challenging times. Let’s show our Saugerties spirit, our Saugerties pride … Saugerties strong.”

For additional information, call 246-5890, extension 309 or email gchorvas@saugerties.ny.us.