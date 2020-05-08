Ryan: Ulster has turned the corner on COVID-19

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan yesterday said the worst of the local COVID-19 outbreak is over.

“For the first time in over two months, I feel confident in saying that we have turned the corner here in Ulster County,” said Ryan. “We are not through it yet, but we have absolutely turned the corner and that’s all thanks to everyone that has done their part to follow the PAUSE order, to do social distancing, to wear masks, all the things that we’ve asked, so thank you. We still have a lot of work ahead but I’m more optimistic than I’ve been in awhile.”

Ryan pointed to the number of new positives per day, which has fallen from around 50 to around 20 even as overall testing has increased.

Other indicators were also falling, said Ryan. Hospitalizations, for instance, fell from over 30 in early to mid April to 11, and ICU bed and ventilator use has fallen from just under 10 each to 1.

Active cases, which refer to individuals who are currently infected and does not include those who have recovered or died, also seem to have peaked.

The charts above come from Ryan’s Thursday afternoon Facebook Live update.

As of Friday afternoon, the county has 1482 confirmed cases and 54 fatalities.

In other COVID-19 news: