Brunel sculpture garden in Boiceville to open May 10

The Friends of Brunel Park announce the opening of the Brunel Sculpture Garden for the 2020 season on Sunday, May 10.

The site is designed to guide visitors on an experience of the garden and enable local residents to get involved in re-imagining this historic landmark as a community cultural center. The new site helps visitors plan their experience by providing a new self-guided tour of the statuary, information on upcoming events featuring local talent and opportunities for volunteer work. The garden also announces an artist-in-residency program with an online application.