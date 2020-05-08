2020 Rosendale Street Fest cancelled

The 2020 Rosendale Street Festival, set to be held July 18-19, has been cancelled.

In a unanimous vote, the festival planning committee decided that it was not possible to move forward with the planning of the two-day festival that usually features over one hundred vendors, seven stages, and over eighty bands.

“In such an uncertain time, we all agreed that it was best to suspend the coordination of this year’s fest,” said co-chair, Carrie Wykoff.

After the vote was taken, the group started brainstorming and re-imagining the event to meet the realities of this time. Some ideas being discussed are drive-in concerts and/or a virtual festival featuring videos from Street Fest favorites.

The group will meet again on June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Stage, in the Willow Kiln Park behind the Rosendale Movie Theatre, practicing social distancing. New members are welcome to attend to help plan upcoming activities.