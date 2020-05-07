Stone Ridge Library Fair cancelled

The Stone Ridge library trustees have cancelled the 75th annual library fair scheduled for early June. “We know how important an event it is,” said board president Susanne Warren. “But the safety of our neighbors, our volunteers and our staff comes first.”

The library is considering an event this fall that might include a plant or book sale that mimics the fair, but on a smaller scale.

The library is now closed with some programs being held remotely. And although the library is not currently lending physical items, many of its services are available online at www.stoneridgelibrary.org.

Library director Jody Ford said the library is moving ahead with staff training and renovation projects. A new front circulation desk, in the planning stages for months, continues to move forward. Construction is scheduled to start in the summer.

“We are beginning to think about how we will open the building once the governor lifts the directive to work from home,” Ford said in her monthly report. The stoppage of work is now set to last until May 15 when governor Andrew Cuomo will revisit the question.