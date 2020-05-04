There’s a simple metal sculpture that speaks to me these days.
It was made by my neighbor, Steve Banks, who is not a sculptor. He fills his workday with utilitarian, practical welding.
Standing way out in an empty field behind his house is a giant metal person he created; a small body on impossibly long legs, one leg stretched to the side, head tilted back, hands raised. It is dancing.
It’s a good spot to dance in the good weather. There’s a long view down the valley, and rolling hills on either side.
Even when the winter winds howl, that dancer is still there, joyful, graceful.
I could say defiant, but it never feels defiant to me. It is simply happy to be there, where it is.
That’s an attitude I can admire.
