Saugerties history group cancels programming

The Friends of Historic Saugerties has cancelled its history talks that were planned for May and June. The group does not schedule anything for July and will determine whether it can restart presentations in some format by August or September. As a program of the Saugerties Public Library, the group will look to the library board for guidance, particularly about social-distancing issues and room capacity.

The Saugerties Public Library’s webpage offers many free online resources. Check out other nearby local history sites/

Independent local journalism has never been more important. Subscribe today to access everything we do.