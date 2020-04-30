Saugerties celebrates solar farm opening

An Earth Day ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the two megawatt community solar Farm in Saugerties became a virtual event via Zoom on April 22 due to the coronavirus. Supervisor Fred Costello Jr. said at the opening of the solar farm built atop the former landfill on Route 212 that the town government will purchase 40 percent of the project’s energy output and receive a ten percent discount. The remainder 60 percent of the solar farm energy is available for residents.

On the panel with Costello were Wendy Wolfe, co-founder of East Light Partners, the company that developed the solar farm, and Malcolm’s David Bliss, vice president of Common Energy, the company that is signing up residents to join the solar farm.

Advertisement

Bliss explained how the solar farm benefits both the environment and residents who join It. He described how energy from the solar farm flows to the electric grid, replacing fossil fuels and directly lowering emissions. Residents who join the solar farm receive the renewable energy and a ten percent reduction in their electric bill.

Independent local journalism has never been more important. Subscribe by the end of April to take advantage of a special offer- Access to everything we do for a year for less than 50 cents a week.