Jan Sawka symposium

The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art and a California museum will present “Dreams & Memoirs, Jan Sawka, Coast to Coast,” an online symposium on May 2 at 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. CEST. Two university art museums are currently exhibiting the work of the late artist. The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art at Cal State San Bernardino opened an exhibition featuring Sawka’s work works. Jan Sawka’s California Dream opened almost simultaneously at SUNY New Paltz. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic both museums were closed to visitors in mid-March.

The staff of both museums, together with the exhibition curators, have partnered to create an online symposium. Presenters from the Dorsky are Dr. Ksenia Nouril, Dr. Peter Schwenger, Dr. Tom Wolf and Beth Wilson.

