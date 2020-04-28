New Paltz community mourns the death of Carol Roper

Carol Ann Roper, 86, of New Paltz, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, at Health Alliance-Broadway Hospital of Kingston.

Carol was born October 21, 1933 in Greenwich, Ohio; she was the daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Bernice (Immel) Doren.

Carol married Donald M. Roper on June 9, 1956 in Fremont, Ohio. They had nearly 64 years together before her passing. They moved to New Paltz in 1964.

Advertisement

After receiving her M.A. in English Composition and Literature from Bowling Green State University, Carol taught as an English instructor at Dutchess Community College for many years.

In addition to a term as New Paltz Town Supervisor from 2000-2001 and a tenure as member of the Town Board, Carol served her community as chair and member of the New Paltz Town Planning Board, as president and trustee of the Elting Memorial Library, as president of the Town Recreation Commission, as a member of the Ulster County Planning Board, as a member of the New Paltz Community Partnership, as a board member of the Poné Ensemble for Contemporary Music, as secretary of the Lifelong Learning Institute and as a trustee of the New Paltz Rural Cemetery.

Carol’s community activities also included volunteering for the Elting Memorial Library Fair, the Taste of New Paltz, the Halloween parade, New Paltz Eve, Clean Sweep and many other events.

Carol was a YWCA Ulster County Tribute to Women Honoree in 2004 and received a Policy Leader of the Year South East Ulster Branch YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County Award in 2005 and a Dutchess United Educators Excellence Award in 1998. In 2014, Elting Memorial Library honored Carol for her work in the community. “We wanted to select people to honor who truly exemplify this ethic of service and of community,” explained Richard Heyl de Ortiz, the Elting Library Board president at the time. “Carol has given so much to New Paltz — service to the library, to our town government and our cemetery are just a few of the ways she has given.”

A lifelong member of the New Paltz United Methodist Church, Carol’s involvement with the New Paltz congregation included service as trustee, as Sunday school superintendent and teacher, as member of the Administrative Council and the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, as vice president of United Methodist Women, as an organizer of the Friday Soup and Salad ministry and as a substitute pianist at services.

Along with her husband, Carol was a longtime supporter of SUNY New Paltz, including as patrons of the campus theatre arts and music programs and as avid supporters of the women’s basketball team.

She is survived by her husband, her children — Nathan Roper of New Paltz, Julia Roper of Tampa, FL and Lou Roper of Kingston. Her brother, Dean Doren, predeceased her in 2012.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Carol’s name be made to the Elting Memorial Library, 93 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561; the New Paltz United Methodist Church, 1 Grove Street, New Paltz, NY 12561; or the Dutchess Community College Foundation Scholarship Fund, 53 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-1595.

A memorial service will be held later this year with details to be announced.

Independent local journalism has never been more important. Subscribe by the end of April to take advantage of a special offer- Access to everything we do for a year for less than 50 cents a week.