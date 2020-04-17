Where to buy face masks locally

What a difference a few weeks make. We went from being told face masks were ineffective (but needed for medical workers), to masks being possibly effective but only if you know how to wear them properly, to face masks being required in any public space statewide where social distancing isn’t possible (such as grocery stores and pharmacies).

We’ve previously featured local residents making masks for essential workers. Now that they’re required for everyone, we thought it would be a good idea to list local places and sources where they can be purchased. Please let us know in the form below or in the comments if you know of any individual, group or business selling face masks and we’ll include them in a list on this page.

Note: We’ll include addresses because some places may be open for in-person transactions, but it’s good idea to check their websites first.

Advertisement

P&T Surplus

198 Abeel St., Kingston

T-SOURCE

180 South St. Suite F, Highland

Juda Leah

315 Warren Street 2nd Fl. Hudson

Teller Hill of the Hudson Valley

Kenny Diaz

New Paltz

Instagram and Facebook @kennysmasks or by phone (845)240-0039 also email Kennysmasks@gmail.com

Double A Groceries

3 Main St Highland, NY 12528

Know someone or someplace selling face masks? Let us know

Your Email (required)

Mask seller



Has this information been valuable to you? Then send us a dollar. In fact, send us $50 and we'll give you free access to everything we do for a a year. Become part of our local support family. We need to have each other's backs. We're all in this together.