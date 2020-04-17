American Heart Association hosts virtual Heart Walk Saturday

Although the Coronavirus is keeping more people at home, the American Heart Association will still host the 2020 Dutchess-Ulster Heart Walk on Saturday, April 18 – only in a virtual format rather than face-to-face.

People are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or get any kind of activity where they are, and share their photos to social media with the hashtag #HVHeartWalk. A program of virtual events will take place on the Facebook event page for the Virtual Heart Walk, which is found on the Facebook page AHANewYork, or https://www.facebook.com/events/1440917726071434/ from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 18.

Donations can be made on the Heart Walk Web site, DutchessUlsterHeartWalk.org.

The funds raised from the Virtual Dutchess-Ulster Heart Walk towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. The American Heart Association has also fast-tracked $2.5 million in research about COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease, is offering oxygenation and ventilation education for medical personnel, has extended CPR certifications, and set up a school-based family program called “Kick Cabin Fever to the Curb.”

