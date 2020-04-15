Basilica Hudson programming

Having postponed its planned 2020 spring season of programming due to Covid 19, Basilica Hudson has announced a revised plan centered on continuing to support art and artists through digital programming, the creation of new work, climate action films and the presentation of a new piece of public art.

In celebration of Earth Day, on Tuesday, April 21 Basilica will continue its collaboration with Certified BCorp SunCommon to present a streamed selection of short films focused on solutions to the climate crisis, as part of SunCommon’s Climate Action Film Festival. Filmmakers will include long-time friend of Basilica Green initiatives Jon Bowermaster, whose award-winning work presents striking local and global studies into those working to combat the climate and energy crisis.

More information is at basilicahudson.org.

