Ryan declares ‘Shop Ulster Saturday’ to encourage online small-business shopping

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, in a joint effort with the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce, has proclaimed this Saturday, March 28 “Shop Ulster Saturday.” The aim is to encourage online shopping at local businesses forced to close due to the outbreak.

“Locally owned small businesses are the lifeblood of our Ulster County economy and it is especially important that we show them our support during the COVID-19 crisis. Even though their front doors are closed to shoppers, their virtual doors are wide open,” County Executive Ryan said. “We are urging everyone in Ulster County to go online this Saturday and purchase a gift card from one of our many great local stores, shops and restaurants and then use that card later in the year or give away as a gift for a birthday, anniversary or even during the holidays. The important thing is to make that purchase today.”

“Thank you County Executive Ryan for your commitment to local small businesses,” Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Ward Todd said. “Now is the time to roll out your virtual red carpets and welcome online shoppers, either through special incentives, BOGOs [buy one get one], or any way you can make it easier for shoppers to buy your goods, products or services.”

Advertisement

Has this information been valuable to you? Then send us a dollar. In fact, send us $50 and we'll give you free access to everything we do for a a year. Become part of our local support family. We need to have each other's backs. We're all in this together.