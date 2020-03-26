Mailers bring coronavirus info directly to homes

Both Kingston Mayor Steve Noble and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado have had coronavirus fact sheets mailed to their constituents in an effort to get good information in as many hands as possible, including those of people not on social media.

The city’s 15,765-piece mailing, sent to every household in Kingston, has information in English and Spanish about preventing the spread of the virus, symptoms, and what to do if you think you may be infected. The city, in addition to banning “all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events)” is encouraging all residents to practice social distancing and to stay home and away from others if they feel ill.

“One of my biggest concerns in a time of crisis is how to protect every person in this community,” Noble stated in a press release. “Though we are doing daily [5 p.m.] updates on Radio Kingston, sending out newsletters regularly, and have utilized our Swift 911 call/text system to help spread accurate information, we want to be sure that we reach every single household.”

Noble continued, “I know this is a challenging time for our community, but if we continue to help one another in our time of need, we will get through this together. If anyone is struggling and does not have the resources they need, please reach out to my office at 845-334-3902 or mayor@kingston-ny.gov.”

Delgado’s mailing, a spokesperson said, consisted of approximately 250,000 pieces.

“Many of our rural communities lack consistent broadband Internet, and these mailers share critical health and safety measures with best practices to keep folks informed throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” said Delgado, D-Rhinebeck. “Our community deserves facts during this hectic and confusing time — it is vital that that everyone has accurate, researched information. I hope folks will continue to see my office as a resource as we navigate these challenging times together and work to keep our neighbors and our region healthy.”

