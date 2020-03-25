Animal Sanctuary donates PPE supplies to local paramedic service

Woodstock Farm Sanctuary announced yesterday that it donated over 1,000 units of its PPE supplies to Mobile Life Support Services in Kingston to aid in the medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sanctuary has supplies like surgical masks, isolation gowns, isolation suits, and gloves on hand for when they rescue farmed animals and are interacting with new animals before they receive their viral and bacterial test results. With a stocked inventory, the sanctuary’s Shelter Director Hervé Breuil saw an opportunity to help the local community and made sure to act quickly. The organization donated 200 surgical masks, 20 N95 masks, 150 isolation gowns, 75 isolation gowns of higher quality, 32 isolation suits, and 600 gloves.

“We reached out to multiple hospitals and medical centers offering these supplies. Thankfully we were able to connect with the ambulance crew at Mobile Life Support Services in Kingston, NY who are doing major triage right now,” Breuil said, “We are all in this together, and we will only overcome medical crises like COVID-19 by supporting each other however we can. Even if that means just staying home and practicing social distancing. But I urge anyone who has these supplies to please donate to the medical community.”

The sanctuary itself is closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. It anticipates losing over $26k in the next two months because of this unanticipated closing. To give a gift to support their organization and the 400 rescued farmed animal residents who live there, visit their website at www.woodstocksanctuary.org/donate.

