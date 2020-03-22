Dutchess County announces first COVID-19 death

Today, Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health [DBCH] confirmed the first death relating to COVID-19 in Dutchess County.

The individual was a 69-year-old male who developed respiratory distress and went directly to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he was treated, but died on Friday, March 20. The individual had not been screened or monitored by DBCH prior to hospitalization. Whether the patient had any underlying conditions that may have contributed his death was not revealed.

As with other individual cases, more specific information about where the patient lived and had recently been was also not shared, due to privacy concerns.

According to the county release, there are currently more than 60 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess and the numbers are expected to increase as more testing becomes available this week. “Staying home is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 to flatten the curve,” it advises.

“We have lost a neighbor and extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. “ We are grateful to the compassionate health professionals on the front line today caring for patients across our community. This is a stark reminder of the challenge and toll we all face as we come together to respond to this emergency.”

Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family. We have been in touch with the family for necessary screening as well as support during this very difficult time. Our entire team continues to work aggressively to fight this battle against COVID-19 and we implore every individual to do their part in the fight by staying home and helping to stop the spread.”

“This weekend, our community lost a neighbor and a friend. My condolences and prayers are with his family members and loved ones during this painful time,” said Congressman Antonio Delgado (D-Rhinebeck. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the health care professionals on the front lines of this public health emergency. I will continue to work alongside our state, community, and local officials to combat this ongoing challenge and keep folks safe throughout our region.”

