Ulster tries to ease the burden

District 19 Congressman Antonio Delgado and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan answered questions in a Facebook live town hall this afternoon. Some highlights:

Ryan said no new cases were diagnosed in Ulster today, though testing is limited to only individuals with symptoms who have been in contact with someone already diagnosed.

Project Resilience, the Ulster County community fund created to provide services during the outbreak and administered by the United Way, will be partnering with Family of Woodstock to identify open day care slots throughout Ulster County and match them with health care professionals who are in need of emergency child care. It has a identified nearly 400 available daycare slots and will use funds from the community fund to provide child care. Since launching Project Resilience on Tuesday, over 60 restaurants have signed up to participate and hundreds of residents have requested meal assistance from every corner of Ulster County.

Ryan announced a 30-day grace period for all hotels and lodging facilities on payment of their occupancy tax in order to help those struggling financially due to the financial impacts COVID-19.

In addition, Ryan announced yesterday that the County will ramp up testing efforts by adding a mobile testing facility starting next Monday, March 23.

