Onteora to deliver food, educational materials during school closure

On Friday, March 13, all schools in Ulster County were ordered closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Now that the mandate has been issued, the Onteora Central School District is busy rolling out plans outlined at its Tuesday, March 10 Board of Education meeting to enable students to have continued access to quality educational materials and nutritious meals.

In a March 14 letter addressed to Onteora families at https://www.onteora.k12.ny.us/ and the district’s official Facebook page, the district asked that households with enrolled children aged 18 years and under who are interested in receiving meal delivery during the closure, get in touch. Interested individuals may fill out the form posted at https://forms.gle/Bv4QB87MzWwM9Krq7, or call (845) 657-6383 x 1012 to provide the name(s) of the students, their physical address, and a preferred contact method.

Families may self-select for the service. “There is no qualifier for being in need of support,” McLaren stated, adding, “We want to support our families, and if they ask for our support, we will provide everything that we can.”

In a Facebook post earlier today, the district wrote that it “may take a few days to get our food operations up and running,” and provided a list of local food pantries.

Instructional packages

At the Board meeting and in a March 12 letter addressed to parents and guardians, DeLucia described grade-level-specific “emergency instructional packets and materials” that were being assembled for distribution to District households in the event of a closure. Following up in a March 14 email, DeLucia confirmed that the District succeeded in its plan to complete and disseminate the curriculum-continuity modules and that online resources for all grade levels would be available electronically to families no later than Monday morning, March 16.

Delucia stated, “This was an absolutely Herculean effort, and our staff demonstrated their passion and commitment to our students. More information will be available on our website regarding distribution and expectations.”

For K-3 students, the primary focus of the packets is to provide parents with literacy and math books and games to reinforce skills and prevent regression. For other grade levels, a variety of online learning platforms — including Google Classroom, Castle Learning, and links to district-purchased and free online resources — will be leveraged. While every high school student has a designated Chromebook, the staff is additionally taking measures to identify students who have limited access to technology.

Free Spectrum broadband for those without it

On a related note, beginning Monday, March 16, Charter, a broadband communications company, will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to all households (not just in the Onteora district) with students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.

“We are in support of this mandated closure and are complying with the Directive from the County Executive, but our priority is supporting our students and their families,” said McLaren. ”We know that this two-week closure will cause great amounts of stress for our families, and we want to mitigate as much of that as we can. All of our Administrators, Teachers, and Support Staff worked incredibly hard and did everything possible to prepare from an instructional perspective. We are continuing to work hard so that we can alleviate some of the burden of our families in providing meals for our students. I am incredibly proud to work in this District, with these people that truly care and are going above and beyond for our students. To see what has been done and what is being done is inspiring.”

