COVID-19 at SUNY New Paltz: Students get extended spring break while college gears up for distance learning

With cancellations and postponements of large public gatherings being announced by the hour, and the Wallkill School District closing down altogether, there has been considerable speculation that all of New York State’s colleges would close their doors in the near future in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For now, the State University of New York is aiming for the middle ground: extending spring break by a week, encouraging students to go home if they can and ramping up online course offerings.

On Wednesday, March 11, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced “plans to maximize distance learning and reduce in-person classes, beginning March 19th, for the remainder of the spring semester in light of the evolving novel coronavirus situation in New York. All campuses will develop plans catered to the campus and curriculum-specific needs while reducing density in the campus environment to help slow possibility for exposures to novel coronavirus. Distance learning and other options will be developed by campuses.”

SUNY New Paltz students will continue to take classes in person up until Friday, March 13. Their spring break was already scheduled to begin the next day, but instead of coming back on the weekend of March 21/22, the hiatus will continue an additional week. Students heading back to their hometowns are being advised to take everything with them that they might need to resume their studies remotely if a decision is made to keep campus closed longer.

Advertisement

Non-essential travel during the vacation period is being strongly discouraged, with cruise ships getting a special mention as a bad idea. Students who nonetheless do plan to travel must record their itineraries in a registry. Any student traveling to CDC-designated level 2 and 3 countries will not be allowed to return to campus until after they have self-quarantined for 14 days.

“Instruction will resume on March 30,” says an announcement issued on March 11 by Donald P. Christian, president, and Barbara Lyman, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “This will allow us more time for continued planning and preparations as we work to ensure continuity of our classes and operations. Information Technology Services (ITS) is working closely with deans and faculty and will continue to do so to ensure they are ready for this alternate learning model.”

However, college administrators acknowledged, not all resident students have a place to go that’s safer from the virus than their dorms, and international students may not be able to leave the country at all during the health emergency. The goal is to reduce density, but students who need to stay on-campus will be allowed to do so – although, beginning March 23, they will not be permitted to have outside guests. Those who plan to continue living in their dorms during the break are being asked to work out arrangements with the Department of Residence Life. All college offices, food and other campus services will remain open, though staffing is expected to be reduced if and when employees need to self-quarantine. Closing campus altogether, as Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh has done, won’t happen unless ordered by the governor.

Even after the resumption of classes, projected as far out as April 19, all on-campus events have been canceled – with the exception of SUNY New Paltz athletic competitions, which will proceed with competitors only. “No spectators will be admitted and all contests will be livestreamed,” according to the announcement.

While “The safety and security of all members of our campus community remains our highest priority,” SUNY New Paltz officials declare that they are “committed to continuing instruction so that students may complete their academic requirements this semester.”

Read more coronavirus coverage here.

In the interest of public health, we are removing our paywall from all posts related to COVID-19. Though the coverage will be free to read, it’s not free to create. Please consider supporting us through a donation or subscription

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is available to read online for free. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .