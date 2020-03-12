Bardavon/UPAC cancels all events for 30 days

Bardavon/UPAC will cancel all events for the next 30 days, effective immediately, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our first priority is the safety of artists, patrons, staff, and the broader community,” writes Executive Director Chris Silva. “All health authorities clearly emphasize social distancing as the best way to deter the spread of COVID-19; therefore, we have decided to postpone all events at Bardavon and UPAC for a minimum of 30 days.”

Advertisement

Affected events include:

Brit Floyd UPAC, March 13 postponed, new date Saturday, August 1

Met Dutchman Bardavon, March 14 cancelled (The Metropolitan Opera house is closed until March 31)

HVP YPC Bardavon, March 18 postponed, new date TBD

Celtic Woman UPAC, March 19 postponed, new date TBD

King Kong UPAC, March 20 cancelled

Festival of Dance UPAC, March 22, postponed, new date TBD

HVP Requiem Bardavon, March 28, postponed, new date TBD

Clue Bardavon, April 3 cancelled

Reel Expressions Bardavon, April 4, postponed, new date TBD

Met Tosca Bardavon, April 11, postponed, new date TBD

For further info, Silva gives the numbers for the box office, 845-473-2072 or 845-339-6088.

In the interest of public health, we are removing our paywall from all posts related to COVID-19. Thought the coverage will be free to read, it’s not free to create. Please consider supporting us through a donation or subscription

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Kingston Times is available to read online for free. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .