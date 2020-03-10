Bob Dylan, Ratt dates announced at Bethel Woods

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts today announced the following dates for its summer lineup:

June 14: Big Summer Rock Tour: Ratt, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Slaughter

July 12: Bob Dylan & His Band with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown

Tickets for both shows, plus previously-announced Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on July 16, will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

