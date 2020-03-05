Soul Rebels Mardi Gras Party at Revel 32

Poughkeepsie’s newest venue Revel 32, iHeart Media and the Bardavon combine to present a Mardi Gras Party featuring the Soul Rebels: Poetry in Motion Tour on Saturday, March 7 at Revel 32. The Soul Rebels are riding high into 2020, receiving national attention with recent performances with Katy Perry and DMX and on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, a debut late-night TV appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a headlining set at the TED Conference. The Soul Rebels started with an idea: to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock, all within a brass-band context.

General admission tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 on the day of the show. Limited VIP tickets, including an early-entry cocktail party and Mardi Gras party packs, are available for $60. Purchase tickets through the Bardavon box office or online.

Soul Rebels Mardi Gras Party

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

$30/$25, Revel 32

32 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie

(845) 473-2072, www.bardavon.org

Advertisement

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today.