If convicted on two separate but similar charges, Robert “Bobby” Bruno faces up to 45 years in prison. He is the former owner of two Saugerties eateries: Delicioso on Partition Street and Bruno’s Pizza on Route 9W . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more