Carl Craig sound installation opens at Dia:Beacon

The Dia Art Foundation commissioned acclaimed Detroit-based techno deejay and producer Carl Craig to create a sound installation at Dia:Beacon, in dialogue with the unique architecture of the space. Titled Party/After-Party, the work will mark Craig’s first commission for an art institution. This sound installation will reimagine Dia:Beacon’s lower level, creating a sonic environment that is anchored to the site’s manufacturing history as a former Nabisco packaging factory, recalling the underground techno tradition of reclaiming industrial spaces for experimentation. Party/After-Party will be on view from March 6 through September 7. For more information, visit www.diaart.org.

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today.