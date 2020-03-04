Ulster County health infrastructure readies for coronavirus cases

As the first cases of novel coronavirus (Covid 19) are reported in New York State, local government and health officials are making preparations for the coronavirus’ likely arrival.

“I think it will come to Ulster County,” said HealthAlliance Hospitals’ CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Doyle. “We have to be prepared for that, but we will manage it.”

There has not been a confirmed case of Covid 19. County health officials said this week that four people “returning from certain specified areas [in China] where they may have been exposed to the coronavirus” in mid-February had agreed to self-isolate for 14 days and found to be not infected.

Advertisement

Statewide, six persons have tested positive for the virus which emerged in China late last year and since spread to dozens of countries across the globe. In the United States there have been more than 100 confirmed cases of Covid 19 and at least 11 deaths nationwide as of today.

Earlier today, Gov. Cuomo announced that approximately 300 SUNY and CUNY students in study abroad programs in five countries that have been particularly affected by the Coronavirus – China, Italy, Japan, Iran, South Korea – would be recalled via chartered flight to Stewart Airport and quarantined “in a dormitory setting” for 14 days.

Locally, Ulster County executive Pat Ryan said the county had already developed an emergency management plan in anticipation of a local outbreak. On Tuesday, March 3 county officials and other stakeholders held an exercise at the Ulster County Emergency Operations Center in Kingston to run through and refine the plan.

Doyle said HealthAlliance, which runs Kingston’s two hospitals, would rely on established protocols for dealing with infectious respiratory diseases. Doyle said patients presenting with flu-like symptoms would be asked to wear a mask and examined in an isolated room by medical staff fitted with protective gear. Doyle said the hospitals have six isolation rooms with their own ventilation systems for treating potentially infectious cases and that all of the hospitals’ combined 60 patient care rooms could be ventilated directly to the outside to prevent a viral infection from spreading within the building. Doyle said HealthAlliance expects to receive additional support services from parent company Westchester Medical Center and from the state health department in the event of a severe outbreak.

“This isn’t different from what we do every day,” said Doyle. “Much of it comes down to following basic precautions.”

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is available to read online for free. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .