ICE arrests Hudson Valley man, begins deportation process

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested, a 33-year-old man they identified as an unlawfully present Mexican citizen yesterday in Pine Plains.

Officers arrested Leobardo Saldana Florentino in Pine Plains without incident.

According to a release, ICE officers originally encountered Florentino in March 2019 in Hudson. During that encounter, the agency said an individual “interfered with the enforcement action against Florentino, causing ICE officers to instead depart the scene in the interest of public safety.” Florentino has a June 2018 DUI conviction, the agency said.

Advertisement

Florentino is currently detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings before a federal immigration judge.

“ICE remains steadfast and committed to our mission of locating and arresting those in the country in violation of immigration law, particularly those that pose a threat to public safety,” said Thomas Feeley, ICE ERO field office director for Buffalo. “ICE officers will not be deterred by efforts of individuals or organized groups that seek to interfere with our impede our officers in the course of their official duties.”

Only a fraction of the content from our newspapers is published online. To read it all, to an Ulster Publishing paper today.