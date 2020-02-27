Towne Crier hosts Concert for Recovery in honor of Greyson

The Towne Crier Café in Beacon hosts a Concert for Recovery on Sunday, March 1 to raise funds for organizations confronting the local opioid epidemic. It is an especially painful time for Towne Crier proprietor Phil Ciganer and his wife Mary, who recently lost their 26-year-old son Greyson to opioid addiction. Ciganer is now committed to transforming a personal tragedy into a call for action and change.

The lineup for the Concert for Recovery includes the Slambovian Underground, Kathleen Pemble, the Costellos, Jerry Lee, Boom Kat, Carla Springer & Russ St. George, Chihoe Hahn and others. Donations are suggested, with proceeds benefiting Drug Crisis in Our Backyard, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families in the Hudson Valley who are struggling with addiction.

Concert for Recovery

Sunday, Mar. 1, 4 p.m.

Donation

Towne Crier Café

379 Main St., Beacon

(845) 855-1300

www.townecrier.com

Advertisement

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today.