‘Ashes to Go’ this Wednesday

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Christian churches all over the world will be celebrating Ash Wednesday. This day marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day season immediately before Easter. The Lenten season is a time for self-examination and study in the Christian tradition, when followers of Jesus Christ are called to reflect on their way of life and prepare to be resurrected with Christ at Easter.

At various locations, Episcopal clergy and ministers and clergy will be on the streets and roadsides, in parking lots, at train stations, and in coffee houses to offer prayer and the Imposition of Ashes to whomever requests it.

At the Rhinecliff Amtrak Station, the Rev. Richard McKeon of Messiah Episcopal Church in Rhinebeck will be present during the morning commute between 5:45 and 8 a.m.

In Hyde Park at Cranberry’s at Tilley Hall, a coffee shop at 1 W Market St. just off Route 9, the Rev. Chuck Kramer will offer ashes from 9-9 a.m. and again from 11-noon.

In Stone Ridge, the Rev. Janet Vincent will offer ashes at Emmanuel’s Marketplace from 8-9 a.m.

In West Park along Route 9W, Brother Bob Pierson, OHC will offer ashes in front of Ascension Holy Trinity Episcopal Church from 6-8 a.m. and again from 4-6 p.m.

And on Albany Avenue in Kingston, the Rev. Michelle Meech and Deacon Sue Bonsteel will offer ashes from 7-9 a.m. and again from 4-6 p.m. in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church at 207 Albany Ave.

