Have you seen this man? State Police seek debit card thief

The New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks are attempting to identify the pictured subject regarding a grand larceny investigation.

In November and December of 2019, the suspect utilized a stolen debit card to make several unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s bank account in Windsor and Poughkeepsie. He also used the victim’s identity to obtain a personal loan which was then withdrawn from the victim’s account.

The suspect appears to be a white male, who was wearing a Michael Kors puffy coat and dark colored clothing.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject to contact Investigator Melissa McMorris at (845) 677-7372. Reference case# 9307246. All calls can be kept confidential.

