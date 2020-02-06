The Orchestra Now plays Beethoven at Bard

Conducted by Leon Botstein, Bard’s The Orchestra Now (TÕN) continues its six-concert winter/spring season with an all-Beethoven program at the Fisher Center on the weekend of February 8 and 9. A tribute to the 250th anniversary of the master composer’s birth, the concerts begins with the overture from The Consecration of the House, which was written for the opening of the Theater am Käntnertor in Vienna in 1822. Pianist Anna Polonsky also joins TÕN for a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. The composer wrote this piece for himself, and its premiere was the last time he ever performed as a soloist with an orchestra. The celebration concludes with one of the master’s most famous works, his heroic Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.” Tickets cost $25 and $35.

The Orchestra Now plays Beethoven

Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 8/9, 8 p.m./2 p.m.

$35/$25

Sosnoff Theater, Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson

(845) 758-7900

https://fishercenter.bard.edu

