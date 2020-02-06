State police investigate death of Hudson Valley dog found with bullet wound

The New York State Police are investigating the death of a German shepherd found on February 2 on Silvernails Road in the town of Gallatin, Columbia County.

The approximately two-year-old Shepherd was found near the shoulder of Silvernails Road by a local resident, and reported to the dog warden officer, who contacted the State Police after noticing a bullet wound on the animal.

Investigation has determined the canine’s owners live approximately six miles south of the location on Stissing Road, and the dog was known to run from the residence.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to please contact Investigator Melilli of the New York State Police at (845) 677-7379. Please refer to case# 9410146.

