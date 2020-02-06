Falcon hosts Alexis P. Suter birthday concert

On the occasion of her birthday, one of the country’s preeminent blues singers and bandleaders, Alexis P. Suter, has chosen to play at the region’s premier blues and jazz venue: the Falcon in Marlboro. A talent celebrated rapturously by the likes of B. B. King and Levon Helm, Suter is supporting her widely acclaimed 2019 full-band release Be Love. Opening this special show will be Basil T. Morgan’s Extraordinary Friends, featuring Carrie P. Suter, Alexis’ daughter. As usual, there is no cover charge at the Falcon, but generous donation is the house policy.

Alexis P. Suter

Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

Donation

The Falcon

1348 Rt. 9 W, Marlboro

www.liveatthefalcon.com

