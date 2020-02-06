Bardavon, UPAC screen the Met’s Porgy and Bess

The Bardavon continues its broadcasting of The Met: Live in HD on Saturday, February 8 with Porgy and Bess, shown live at both the Bardavon and UPAC. The Gershwins’ American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass/baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion and heartbreak of its inhabitants.

Ticketholders are invited to enjoy a pre-show talk on the day’s opera one half-hour prior to the broadcast at UPAC, led by Leslie Gerber, and at the Bardavon, led by Chuck Mishaan. Both are music teachers at Marist’s Center for Lifetime Studies. Tickets cost $28, $26 for Bardavon members and $21 for children 12 and under.

Porgy and Bess, Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m., $28/$26/$21, Bardavon 1869 Opera House, 35 Market St., Poughkeepsie, UPAC, 601 Broadway, Kingston, (845) 473-2072, www.bardavon.org

