Poll: The rising cost of rent

Rents are increasing across Ulster County.

Data from the county’s annual housing affordability survey in 2017, the last available year, show that average rents in Ulster County have risen by 55.8 percent since 2002, far outpacing wage increases. The survey also showed that more than half of Ulster County renters are “housing cost-burdened,” meaning that they pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing. The study found that 55.1 percent of county residents qualified as rent-burdened while nearly 30 percent spent more than half of their income on rent placing them in the category of “severely cost-burdened.”

As a result, some local residents have called for government action. In Kingston, that is expected to take the form of rent-control legislation, which allow rents to be capped at a cost in line with what local people can afford, protecting residents from being displaced due to a hot housing market. But opponents of rent control say it distorts the market, driving up costs of unregulated units, chilling the market for new construction and causing landlords to neglect their properties due to lack of profits and competition.

Read more coverage of this issue.

What do you think?

What should be done about rising rents in Ulster County? Enact rent control legislation

Incentivize new construction to increase supply of rentals

Do nothing, the market will sort itself out

Something else Vote

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .