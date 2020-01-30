Legendary filmmaker/writer John Sayles reads Yellow Earth in Rhinebeck

The legendary filmmaker and fiction writer John Sayles appears at Oblong Books & Music in Rhinebeck on Monday, February 3, reading from and signing his fifth and latest novel, Yellow Earth. In Yellow Earth, the site of Three Nations reservations on the banks of the Missouri River in North Dakota, Sayles introduces us to Harleigh Killdeer, chairman of the Tribal Business Council. “An activist in his way, a product of the Casino Era,” Killdeer, who is contracted by oil firm Case and Crosby, spearheads the new Three Nations Petroleum Company. What follows, with characteristic lyrical dexterity, insight and wit, introduces us to a memorable cast of characters, weaving together narratives of competing worlds. RSVP is requested at the website below.

John Sayles’ Yellow Earth reading

Monday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m.

Oblong Books & Music

6422 Montgomery St., Rhinebeck

(845) 876-0500

www.oblongbooks.com

