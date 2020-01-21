Fundraiser underway for new Minnewaska visitor center

The Open Space Institute (OSI) has announced the public phase of its campaign to support the Minnewaska State Park’s new, four-season visitor center. The OSI-sponsored campaign is matching state resources in the building of a $6.1 million, 5,000-square-foot visitor center at the park. To date, OSI has raised $2.65 million in gifts and grants toward its $3 million goal.

The campaign is led by OSI trustee Jennifer Cunningham and longtime resident of the Shawangunks Jim Ottaway as campaign co-chairs. Included in OSI’s campaign is the creation of state-of-the art, interactive exhibits highlighting the park’s geology, natural history, cultural significance and conservation.

“From the park’s establishment, when those who loved its precious sky lakes, cliffs and historic carriage roads rallied to ensure its protection, it has needed a central welcoming location,” said Ottaway. “By participating in OSI’s forward-thinking campaign, we can ensure that future visitors to the park understand and care for its treasures.”

Advertisement

“I encourage everyone who shares our love for Minnewaska to join us in helping make the new visitor center a reality,” said Kim Elliman, OSI’s president and CEO.

The campaign for the Minnewaska Visitor Center is accepting donations and offering opportunities to support the project in the form of exhibit sponsorships, legacy gifts and gallery naming opportunities. The gift options will be featured in the center’s final design. For more information and to donate to the campaign, visit www.minnewaskavisitorcenter.org.

Once complete, the Minnewaska Visitor Center will offer:

a welcome information desk to help visitors explore the park’s expansive trail network and other features;

drinking water stations and public restrooms;

a warming hearth to complement the use of the park during cold months;

an outdoor patio overlooking Lake Minnewaska where visitors can take in the park’s dramatic views; and

a classroom for education and interpretative programs.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .