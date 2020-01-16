Check out Tyler Borchert’s Teardrop at Kingston Rotary Park

Kingston sculptor and stoneworker Tyler Borchert’s Teardrop sculpture has rapidly becoming a defining feature of Kingston Rotary Park. This large earthwork sculpture, created by the founder of Stonestyling, sits 10 feet tall and allows the viewer to observe the Hudson River through its tear-shaped window. Borchert has additional work on display at the Rondout on Dock Street. For more information on his work and on the Teardrop sculpture, contact stonestyling.art@gmail.com. Kingston Rotary Park is located off Delaware Avenue.

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today.