Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are coming to Kingston

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston Saturday, May 2.

The group is known for the hit songs “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and has seen renewed popularity thanks to the long-running play Jersey Boys, based on the group’s rise.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for members and Wednesday for the general public and start at $79. They can be purchased in person at the Bardavon box office at 35 Market Street in Poughkeepsie, (845) 473-2072; at the UPAC box office at 601 Broadway in Kingston, (845) 339-6088; or via Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. For more info, visit www.bardavon.org.

Advertisement

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Almanac Weekly is posted online. To get it all, today.