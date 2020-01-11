Poll: The decline of big retail in Ulster County

It’s getting to be a regular thing: Another winter, another wave of large and/or corporate retail businesses closing in the town of Ulster, the main commercial area of Ulster County.
This year, so far, there’s Gander Outdoors, Pier One, H&M, F.Y.E. and Hot Topic. This follows past years, when Sears, J.C. Penney’s and Macy’s closed.
We notice a lot of reader interest whenever one of these announcements is made. What’s less clear is how readers feel about these closures, or more specifically, how those feelings are distributed, numerically. We thought it would be interesting to try to get a sense for this. Looking at comments, we tried to summarize and group responses into a few answers.
