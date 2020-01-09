Simi Stone plays home

In addition to her well-received solo work, Simi Stone has worked with David Byrne, the New Pornographers and many more. The Woodstock musical luminary brings a career retrospective to Colony in Woodstock on Thursday, January 16. With a full band, Stone will perform songs highlighting her musical journey, as well as providing a preview of what’s to come. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the show.

Simi Stone

Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m.

20/$15, Colony, 22 Rock City Rd., Woodstock, www.colonywoodstock.com

