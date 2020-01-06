New Paltz police officers participated in No Shave November 2019

New Paltz police officers once again participated in the American Cancer Society fundraiser, No-Shave November. This is the sixth year that the New Paltz Police Department team participated in this event and raised $3,535. Officers raising the most money included: officer Duke Bunce, $1,190; chief Joe Snyder, $650; and sergeant Carmine Fuoco, $475.

According to Chief Snyder, “The goal of No-Shave November is to increase public awareness of the fight against cancer. Many cancer patients lose their hair as a result of treatments, so we let our hair grow wild and free in support of cancer patients and survivors.” Money normally spent on shaving and grooming for the month will be donated to the American Cancer Society to educate about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle.

“This was another successful fundraiser that we met our goal,” said Snyder. “We had many members participating this year, and I appreciate all of their efforts as well as everyone that donated to support our team and more importantly the American Cancer Society. This year, the member that raised the most money was authorized to continue to sport their beard through the end of the year, so when you see Officer Bunce with his beard, please congratulate him for another fantastic year of raising the most money.”

