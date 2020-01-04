Police: Man entered Walmart with rifle to find correct ammo, left without paying

The Ulster Police Department reports the arrest of a Kingston man and Saugerties woman on Thursday, January 2 at approximately 5:18 p.m. following a 911 call for a male in Walmart with a rifle.

Arrested was Brandon M. Melito, 26, of Kingston, and Jennifer N. Smith, 27, of Saugerties.

According to police, Melito entered the store with an air rifle in an attempt to locate the proper pellets for the rifle, found them, then left without paying. When they arrived, police found Melito in the parking lot in the company of Smith. According to police, while interviewing Smith, she was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle.

Melito was charged with the misdemeanor of petit larceny with possible additional charges pending and Smith was charged with the misdemeanor of possession of a hypodermic instrument. They were both processed at Ulster Police Department and released on appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

