Two pedestrians ticketed after being struck by car in Saugerties

On December 24 at 8:52 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting that two pedestrians had been struck by an automobile on Market Street in the area of the Post Office.

Police said 20-year-old Jonathan Swart and 57-year-old Diane Swart of Saugerties walked off the curb into the street, directly into the path of a south bound 2005 Chrysler sedan operated by Ingrid Loeffler of Saugerties. Both pedestrians were treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the hospital in Kingston with minor injuries. Both pedestrians were cited under the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law for not using the crosswalk and for failing to yield to a motor vehicle.

Saugerties Police included the following reminder regarding pedestrians and traffic law:

Pedestrians and motorist are obligated to lawfully share the road. As a reminder, pedestrians in the crosswalk have the right-of-way. Other than in a crosswalk, pedestrians must yield to all motor vehicles before attempting to cross any roadway. Where crosswalks exist, pedestrians are required by law to use the crosswalk. Eight pedestrians have been struck by automobiles in Saugerties this year. Pedestrian Safety will once again be a primary law enforcement priority for our agency in 2020.

